Aland 'vote theft' case: SIT files chargesheet against former BJP MLA, son and five others

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT probing the alleged ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) in the Aland Assembly constituency during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections has filed a chargesheet naming seven individuals, including a former BJP MLA, his son and a close aide.

The chargesheet, submitted before the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Bengaluru, pertains to the alleged deletion of the names of 5,994 voters from the electoral rolls.

According to sources in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the charge sheet runs to over 22,000 pages and details the modus operandi allegedly used to remove voters’ names.

Those named in the charge sheet are Subhash Guttedar, a four-time former MLA from Aland; his son, Harshanand Guttedar; his personal secretary, Tipperudra; three Kalaburagi-based data centre operators, Akram Pasha, Mukaram Pasha and Mohammed Ashfaq, and Bapi Adya from West Bengal.