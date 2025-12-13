Clean city: Awareness crucial tool, not fear and embarrassment

On Thursday, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), the state government-owned company to execute solid waste management across Bengaluru, initiated an exercise aimed at knocking some sense into undisciplined citizens rampantly discarding garbage in public spaces. It has not just started levying fines of Rs 5,000 on each violator, but has also undertaken a more stringent measure of sending tractor-loads of garbage to be dumped in front of the violators’ houses. Civic officials are asked to do that while collecting the transportation costs from violators for dumping the garbage at their own doorsteps.

These measures are expected to drive fear into the minds of people to deter them from throwing garbage in public spaces or vacant plots. In many cases, a fine of Rs 5,000 may not pose as deterrence, but to face the embarrassment of garbage being dumped in front of one’s own house may instil a fear and discourage them from repeating the offence. It is like holding up the violators by the scruff of their necks to show them off to the civic society and say “Look! Here is the one who dirties our city!” It is hoped that fear is seeded in the minds of the violators, who may never again discard garbage irresponsibly. At least, BSWML seems to think that way.

But is that the right way to go about ensuring that people behave responsibly?

Will that help bring about a mindset change among people to keep our public environs clean? What is the guarantee that some time in the future when these measures are lifted, people won’t return to throwing garbage in public spaces?