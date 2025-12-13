DKS: Matches allowed at Chinnaswamy Stadium to protect Bengaluru’s reputation

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the State Government has permitted IPL matches in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium to protect the city’s reputation.

The Karnataka cabinet that met in Belagavi on Thursday decided to accord permission for IPL matches in the stadium subject to compliance with the Justice D’Cunha Inquiry Commission, standard operating procedures and other safety measures.

“To avoid any future incidents, we have put in place precautionary measures. We have granted permission accordingly,” Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said.