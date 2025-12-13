Experts bat for cyber readiness, digital security

BENGALURU: Synergia Foundation, a city-based futuristic thought-leadership think-tank, convened a high-level Round Table on ‘Digital Security & National Sovereignty’ on Friday, bringing together senior military leaders, security experts, industry practitioners, policy makers and global thought leaders.

The deliberations highlighted the rapid evolution of digital threats, vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure, and urgent need for coherent national frameworks that balance security, sovereignty, innovation, and international cooperation.

Founder-President of Synergia Tobby Simon said, “Critical infrastructure is now largely controlled by private actors and there’s a need for convergence of expertise across military, security, intelligence, human security, and emerging technologies.

“Former DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy cited recent disruptions to airports, hospitals and power grids, and called for the elimination of industrial vulnerabilities and development of advanced indigenous capabilities.

Lt Gen MU Nair (R) highlighted global incidents, from MV Dalli to disruptions across Portugal, India and US, illustrating how digital ecosystems underpin modern life.