Former MUDA chief routed cash bribes, sites through kin

BENGALURU: The modus operandi of former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar disclosed astonishing details about routing undue gratification or bribe through his relatives, associates and servants in the form of cash, movable and immovable properties by illegal allotment of sites to cooperative societies, public servants, real estate businessmen, influential persons and private persons, plan approval, etc.

Evidence gathered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) subsequent to his arrest, revealed that Dinesh Kumar allegedly routed the illegal gratification of Rs 22.47 crore by buying sites and land, and depositing money in the name of SC Raghu, SC Vinod Kumar, SC Anupama, all siblings of his mother-in-law; his father-in-law KC Puttegowda; close associate BR Hoysala; his wife’s maternal grandmother Gayithri and grandfather Chikkaboraiah; brother-in-law KP Tejas Gowda; mother-in-law’s sister-in-law Lavanya; servant K Ramesh Kumar; relative C Chandan; associate Sathisha G, and bank accounts in cooperative societies.

Highlighting the modus operandi used by Dinesh Kumar, pointed out by ED in its probe, sources said he routed the proceeds of crime against the illegal allotment of sites, general power of attorney, settlement deed, and sale deeds to obfuscate the true nature of their origin, so as to frustrate proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.