Former MUDA chief routed cash bribes, sites through kin

BENGALURU: The modus operandi of former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar disclosed astonishing details about routing undue gratification or bribe through his relatives, associates and servants in the form of cash, movable and immovable properties by illegal allotment of sites to cooperative societies, public servants, real estate businessmen, influential persons and private persons, plan approval, etc.
Evidence gathered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) subsequent to his arrest, revealed that Dinesh Kumar allegedly routed the illegal gratification of Rs 22.47 crore by buying sites and land, and depositing money in the name of SC Raghu, SC Vinod Kumar, SC Anupama, all siblings of his mother-in-law; his father-in-law KC Puttegowda; close associate BR Hoysala; his wife’s maternal grandmother Gayithri and grandfather Chikkaboraiah; brother-in-law KP Tejas Gowda; mother-in-law’s sister-in-law Lavanya; servant K Ramesh Kumar; relative C Chandan; associate Sathisha G, and bank accounts in cooperative societies.
Highlighting the modus operandi used by Dinesh Kumar, pointed out by ED in its probe, sources said he routed the proceeds of crime against the illegal allotment of sites, general power of attorney, settlement deed, and sale deeds to obfuscate the true nature of their origin, so as to frustrate proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
Stating that Dinesh Kumar allegedly allotted sites in the guise of compensation for land acquisition by MUDA by representing false facts, forgery, cheating and use of undue influence, sources said he allotted 31 sites to M Ravikumar, M Raju, M Mahesh, Sujatha and Kumari, whose address is Mysuru, Kuvempu Nagar, Dattagalli and Vijayanagar 2nd Phase.
Similarly, he allotted 41 sites to Abdul Waheed, with address at Mandi Mohalla in Mysuru, in JP Nagar, Nachanahalli and Vijaynagar. In lieu, three sites were allotted by Waheed, one to Raghu at Nachanahalli for Rs 35 lakh, as against the guidance value of Rs 49.68 lakh; to Sathisha and Manjunath for Rs 70 lakh, as against guidance value of Rs 86.40 lakh; and another site to Sathisha for Rs 1.55 crore, the actual value, at Vijayanagar 4th Stage. However, three payments have been made for Rs 1.55 crore from a nationalised bank, but none were paid by Sathisha.
Two more sites at Nachanahalli allotted to Waheed were purchased by Mahadevaswamy and TS Rajamma, for Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively, and money was paid from the account of Ramesh Kumar from Varkrathunda Gruha Nirmana Sahakara Sangha Limited, which is allegedly controlled by Dinesh Kumar.
120 sites allotted to cooperative societies
For illegally allotting 32 sites to JSS Mahavidyapeetha Employees’ House Building Cooperative Society, the Society provided a site to Dinesh Kumar’s father-in-law KJ Puttegowda
For illegal allotment of 40 sites to Cathedral Parish Society, undue gratification was obtained in the form of a loan in the name of Gayithri from Vakrathunda Gruha Nirmana Sangha, which was used to acquire 36 guntas of undeveloped residential land in Lalithadripura in Varuna hobli of Mysuru in her name
Dinesh Kumar allotted 48 sites to members of Chamundeshwari Nagara Sarvodaya Sangha. The sites were obtained through general power of attorney by N Manjunath, a real estate businessman residing at Dollars Colony in Bengaluru, from whom Kumar’s relatives received huge sums of money