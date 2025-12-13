Hate speech law: Forum seeks public consultation

BENGALURU: The Campaign Against Hate Speech (CAHS) has urged the state government to undertake broader public consultations before passing the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill 2025.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, the CAHS stated that it welcomes the government’s move to introduce a law to prevent hate speech and hate crimes.

However, they urged the government to hold a wide public consultation with all stakeholders: civil society, the police, the legal services authority and the public at large.

“Based on the consultations, amend the draft of the legislation to squarely address the concerns and strengthen the law to curb hate speech.

Alternatively, recommend the bill to a house committee/expert committee that is empowered to undertake consultations and accordingly recommend revisions to the legislation as passed by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly,” it stated.