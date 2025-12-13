Kannada signboards to be made mandatory across state within a month, says Tangadagi

BELAGAVI: Kannada sign boards will be made mandatory across Karnataka in all commercial establishments, industries, trust-run institutions, hospitals, entertainment centres, hotels and similar places within 15 days to one month, said Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi.
Responding to a question by MLC Umashree, the minister said that the rules related to enforcing mandatory Kannada sign boards have already been sent to the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department for final approval. “Once the procedure is completed in the next few weeks, a statewide order will be issued,” he said.
Tangadagi added that the Kannada signboard campaign has been highly successful in many districts. Eleven districts have achieved 100% compliance, while others have reached between 80% and 90%. The government aims to achieve full compliance across all districts, he said.
A state-level committee has been formed for effective implementation, comprising the Minister for Kannada and Culture, the department’s Principal Secretary, and the Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority. District-level committees headed by Deputy Commissioners are also in place. Eight monitoring zones have been created in Bengaluru, and a special inspection squad will be set up.
Vehicles will be hired on an outsourcing basis, and an office for the monitoring cell has already begun functioning, he added.
On penalties, the minister said Rs 5,000 fine for the first offence, Rs 10,000 for the second, and Rs 20,000 for every subsequent violation. All sign boards must display text in 60:40 ratio, with Kannada occupying the larger portion, he emphasized. Tangadagi clarified that the government will not compromise on enforcing Kannada’s mandatory use across the state.