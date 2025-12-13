Kannada signboards to be made mandatory across state within a month, says Tangadagi

BELAGAVI: Kannada sign boards will be made mandatory across Karnataka in all commercial establishments, industries, trust-run institutions, hospitals, entertainment centres, hotels and similar places within 15 days to one month, said Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi.

Responding to a question by MLC Umashree, the minister said that the rules related to enforcing mandatory Kannada sign boards have already been sent to the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department for final approval. “Once the procedure is completed in the next few weeks, a statewide order will be issued,” he said.

Tangadagi added that the Kannada signboard campaign has been highly successful in many districts. Eleven districts have achieved 100% compliance, while others have reached between 80% and 90%. The government aims to achieve full compliance across all districts, he said.