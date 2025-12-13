Karnataka, Kerala, TN power up Janaushadhi kendras

MANGALURU: Southern states continue to anchor the growth of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) though other states show significantly low business performance, revealing an uneven national landscape in the availability and utilisation of affordable generic medicines.

Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu remain at the forefront in terms of Jan Aushadhi Kendra (JAK) density and business volume, while states such as Madhya Pradesh and Telangana lag behind despite their demographic or economic strength.

According to data from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, five southern states together account for 5,196 of the country’s 17,610 kendras, nearly 30% of the national total, and contribute around one-third of the country’s business volume in the latest financial year.

Karnataka, with 1,543 kendras, showed an increase in its business volume from Rs 148.56 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 222.85 crore in 2024-25. Kerala showed one of the sharpest trajectories, expanding from Rs 107.49 crore to Rs 264.37 crore during the same period. Tamil Nadu recorded steady gains, with sales climbing from Rs 51.48 crore to Rs 180.35 crore.