Karnataka, Kerala, TN power up Janaushadhi kendras

MANGALURU: Southern states continue to anchor the growth of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) though other states show significantly low business performance, revealing an uneven national landscape in the availability and utilisation of affordable generic medicines.
Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu remain at the forefront in terms of Jan Aushadhi Kendra (JAK) density and business volume, while states such as Madhya Pradesh and Telangana lag behind despite their demographic or economic strength.
According to data from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, five southern states together account for 5,196 of the country’s 17,610 kendras, nearly 30% of the national total, and contribute around one-third of the country’s business volume in the latest financial year.
Karnataka, with 1,543 kendras, showed an increase in its business volume from Rs 148.56 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 222.85 crore in 2024-25. Kerala showed one of the sharpest trajectories, expanding from Rs 107.49 crore to Rs 264.37 crore during the same period. Tamil Nadu recorded steady gains, with sales climbing from Rs 51.48 crore to Rs 180.35 crore.
The contrast becomes even sharper when placed alongside low-performing large states. Madhya Pradesh, which has 597 kendras, saw its sales fall from Rs 7.23 crore in 2020-21 to just Rs 2.64 crore in 2024-25. Bihar, with 993 kendras, the fourth-highest count in the country, failed to translate its network strength into proportional business outcome.
Its sales peaked in 2023-24, but fell to Rs 6.06 crore in 2024-25, a modest figure for such a large population. Maharashtra registered a growth from Rs 8.35 crore to Rs 26.54 crore over five years.
Eastern and northern states such as West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh too showed rising trends. Uttar Pradesh remains the single-largest contributor with Rs 309.91 crore in 2024-25. Yet, the disparity with lagging states indicated that the scheme’s benefits are not uniform across India.
To expand coverage, the government has set a target to open 25,000 kendras by March 2027. Kendra owners receive incentives, including 10% of monthly purchases (capped at Rs 10,000), an additional Rs 10,000 for maintaining stock of high-demand medicines, and a one-time grant of Rs 2 lakh for kendras opened in special regions or by eligible categories.