Man electrocuted during bid to rescue macaw

Police said the incident occurred around 10.30am when the macaw was perched on a high-tension tower located inside the apartment premises. In an effort to rescue the bird, Kumar climbed a 7-8ft compound wall and tied a piece of wood to an iron pipe to shoo the bird away.

Unfortunately, he came in contact with a 66,000 kV high-tension line, sustained a severe electric shock, and fell to the ground. Residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

Police added that after Kumar’s death, the bird continued to sit on the pole and was later rescued safely.

Girinagar police registered an unnatural death report. Bescom and KPTCL officials inspected the spot.