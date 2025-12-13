Man electrocuted during bid to rescue macaw

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man was electrocuted when he accidentally touched a live wire with an iron rod, while attempting to rescue an exotic parrot sitting on a high-tension pole. The incident occurred at an apartment block in Veerabhadra Layout in Girinagar police station limits on Friday morning.
The deceased Arun Kumar, a resident of Veerabhadra Layout and native of Nagamangala in Mandya, was a bachelor working for a small business run by his relative Likitha, and staying in her apartment. Likitha had bought the macaw a year ago.
Police said the incident occurred around 10.30am when the macaw was perched on a high-tension tower located inside the apartment premises. In an effort to rescue the bird, Kumar climbed a 7-8ft compound wall and tied a piece of wood to an iron pipe to shoo the bird away.
Unfortunately, he came in contact with a 66,000 kV high-tension line, sustained a severe electric shock, and fell to the ground. Residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared brought dead.
Police added that after Kumar’s death, the bird continued to sit on the pole and was later rescued safely.
Girinagar police registered an unnatural death report. Bescom and KPTCL officials inspected the spot.