Mandya MLA seeks trauma centre for E-way accident victims

BENGALURU/MANDYA: Mandya MLA Ganiga Ravikumar has fired off an explosive letter to Union Minister for Steel HD Kumaraswamy asking for the promised Trauma Care Centre in Mandya, saying, “Now, every minute lost is a life lost!”

The MLA told TNIE, “The Centre had originally sanctioned a Level-2 Trauma Centre for Mandya. But because land wasn’t available, they shifted it to Mysuru which is about 35-40 km away.

That decision is costing lives. This highway has killed more people than any other similar stretch in Karnataka. The golden hour is slipping away, while patients are rushed to Mysuru or Bengaluru.”