Severe cold wave to grip Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Parts of North Karnataka will experience conditions of ‘severe cold wave’ according to a forecast from the India Metrological Department, Bengaluru (IMD).

The south interior parts of Karnataka, too, are poised to experience cold wave conditions. And temperature in Bengaluru is expected to dip as winter progresses.

The IMD, Bengaluru, on Friday issued a severe cold wave warning for the next few days across several North Interior Karnataka districts - Bidar, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

A cold wave alert is also in place for South Interior Karnataka districts such as Koppal, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Haveri, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Chikkaballapura and Kolar.

State to see cold weather for next 5 days, B’luru chills at 12.9°C

CS Patil, Senior Scientist, IMD, Bengaluru, said, “Cold weather conditions are expected to continue across Karnataka for the next five days, with several districts in North Interior Karnataka likely to experience cold wave like conditions.”

Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Ballari and Dharwad will remain the coldest, with temperatures dropping significantly below normal, he added. Throwing light on what and when a cold wave is declared, Patil said, “Temperatures falling 5°C below the 30 year average or dipping below 10°C in the plains qualify as cold wave conditions.”