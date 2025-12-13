Three men killed on spot as two bikes collide on Kanakapura Road

BENGALURU: Three men died on the spot when two motorcycles collided on Kanakapura Road in Kaggalipura police limits in Bengaluru South district on Thursday night. One person was injured in the accident.

The deceased are Ganesh, 52, and Nagendra, 36, painters, and Manoj, 23, a private firm employee. Lokesh, a private firm employee, was admitted to a private hospital.

Police said Nagendra, who was riding his motorcycle with Manoj as pillion, allegedly collided with the motorcycle ridden by Lokesh and Ganesh around 7pm.

Nagendra and Manoj were proceeding towards Bengaluru from Kanakapura, while Lokesh and Ganesh were going towards Kanakapura. Ganesh, Nagendra and Manoj died on the spot.

In another accident, a housekeeping employee with a media house died after she was run over by a truck near Okalipuram bus stop in Seshadripuram traffic police limits on Friday evening.