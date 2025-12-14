CM, DCM, MLAs in Delhi for ‘Vote Chori’ rally

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and over 100 Congress MLAs will be taking part in the Grand Old Party’s rally in New Delhi on Sunday, against alleged ‘Vote Chori’.

A posse of Congress leaders from both the Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps, including ministers RB Thimmapur and N Cheluvarayaswamy, MLC BK Hariprasad, former minister HM Revanna, KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandari, landed in Delhi on Saturday. Bhandari, a close confidant of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking to reporters, did not rule out the leaders from Karnataka meeting high command leaders to discuss the current political situation of Karnataka.

Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday that they have started a fight for voters’ rights. The fight started from Karnataka, and a massive rally will be held in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, he said and accused the BJP of trying to carry out election fraud through Chilume, a NGO.

Shivakumar, who is also the president of the state unit of the Congress, said thousands of party workers from Karnataka, over 100 MLAs and MLCs are participating in the rally. The Congress is taking out the rally under the leadership of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, to create awareness among the people about vote theft, he said.

Asked if he would meet the Congress top brass during his visit to the national capital, the DCM said, “I will reach Delhi late on Saturday night. I have to give a reply in the notice related to the National Herald case, and I will give them all the documents.”