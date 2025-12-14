Dr Nimbalkar saves life on Goa-Delhi flight

Realising the seriousness of the situation, Dr Nimbalkar, a qualified medical professional, immediately stepped in. She administered first aid, closely monitored the passenger’s condition and stayed by her side for nearly one-and-a-half hours, providing continuous care and administering essential medicines until the woman’s condition stabilised.

Later, Dr Nimbalkar said that serving people in distress without expectation of reward is not just part of her profession, but also the duty of a responsible citizen. She underlined that her commitment to the medical profession continues alongside her public and political life.

The timely intervention drew spontaneous applause from fellow passengers and the flight crew, who expressed their gratitude for her swift and selfless action.

The people of Khanapur constituency, whom Dr Nimbalkar represents, have hailed the incident as a moment of honour and inspiration.