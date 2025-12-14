Ex-min CM Ibrahim to float new party

He said that he will hold the meetings of like-minded people starting in Kalaburagi on Sunday and subsequently in Mysuru, Belagavi to decide on the party’s symbol adding that the new party will embrace the ideology of Basavanna and Dr B R Ambedkar. “No political party in the state is ready to say that a Dalit and a Muslim should become the CM. It looks like the Congress and BJP have done an adjustment for five years of power on a rotation”, he said.

He alleged that the tussle between CM Siddaramaiah and DCM D K Shivakumar for the CM post would result in the state getting divided in to two. He claimed that he had played a key role in getting Siddaramaiah elected as MLA from Chamundeshwari constituency in the bypolls after the latter came out of JDS severing ties with Deve Gowda and also from the Badami Assembly constituency in 2018.