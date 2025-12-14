Guttedar duo rejects ‘vote theft’ charges

KALABURAGI: Former Aland MLA Subhash Guttedar, who is among the accused in the charge sheet filed by the SIT probing a “vote theft case” in a Bengaluru court, has denied all the allegations, saying that it is a habit of sitting MLA BR Patil to make such baseless allegations before every election, and the allegations are politically motivated.

Subhash said that this time Patil’s intention is to draw attention to the campaign against vote rigging, to be held in New Delhi under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi on December 15. Patil has made such baseless allegations to get a ministerial berth in the Karnataka government, he said. Subhash’s son and BJP leader Harshanand, who is also accused in the same case, said they have not received any official communication about the charge.