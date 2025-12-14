Karnataka ex-MLA, a doctor, saves life of American co-passenger mid-air

BENGALURU: A Karnataka ex-MLA, Anjali Nimbalkar, a doctor by profession, has saved the life of an American woman passenger, who suffered a medical emergency mid-air during a Goa-New Delhi flight, official sources said on Sunday.

The incident happened when Nimbalkar, AICC secretary co-incharge of Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra Nagar Haveli, was travelling to Delhi to attend the "Vote Chori" rally organised by Congress at Ramleela Maidan on Sunday, they added.

Nimbalkar performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and revived the co-passenger, who complained of uneasiness and shivering, fainted and lost her pulse, they said.

Nimbalkar reportedly remained by the patient's side for the entire duration of the flight, constantly paying attention to her medical needs and comforting her.

Soon after landing at Delhi, the unwell foreign passenger was shifted to a hospital by an ambulance, sources said, adding that Nimbalkar's timely action received praise from passengers and crew members.