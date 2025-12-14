Karnataka: PhD scholar’s caste harassment complaint still ignored by DCRE; suicide attempt sparks outrage

BELAGAVI: Four days after a PhD scholar of Rani Channamma University (RCU), Belagavi, lodged a complaint under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Director of Civil Rights and Enforcement (DCRE) is yet to register an FIR, raising serious questions over institutional accountability.

Sujata Pol (34), a PhD scholar and principal of a private college, reportedly attempted suicide by consuming 19 sleeping pills after being subjected to prolonged mental harassment and being denied her PhD award at the university’s recent convocation. On December 11, she submitted a detailed complaint to the Superintendent of Police (Northern Range), DCRE, Belagavi, naming RCU Vice-Chancellor Prof. C.M. Thyagaraj and Registrar Santosh Kamagouda.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations and the lapse of four days, no FIR has been registered so far, drawing criticism from civil rights groups.

Seeking intervention, Sujata has also sent copies of her complaint to the Governor, the Home Minister, the Chief Secretary, the Women and Child Welfare Department, the Deputy Commissioner, the Superintendent of Police, and members of the RCU Syndicate.

In her complaint, Sujata alleged that the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar deliberately tarnished her reputation through false propaganda and intentionally prevented her from receiving her PhD award at the convocation, despite her having completed all academic formalities and secured the Governor’s approval.

She further alleged that she had earlier complained against her PhD guide, K.L.N. Murthy, accusing him of mental harassment and seeking action. Instead of addressing her grievance, university authorities allegedly pressured her to withdraw the complaint, warning that her PhD degree would be jeopardised.

“They assured me that my degree certificate would be issued without any hurdles if I withdrew the complaint. However, after I did so, they betrayed me by using the same letter to issue a show-cause notice,” she alleged.

Claiming that she was targeted because she belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, Sujata said the sustained harassment and denial of her degree certificate pushed her into severe mental distress, leading to her suicide attempt.

“I will continue my fight until I get justice,” she said.

When contacted about the delay in filing an FIR, DCRE SP Ravindra Gadadi said, “The complainant has to come to my office.”

As the delay continues, the case has brought renewed focus on the handling of caste atrocity complaints and the functioning of enforcement agencies, with growing calls for the immediate registration of an FIR and an independent probe.