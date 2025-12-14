KSRTC staff unions vow flash strike

KALABURAGI: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the trade unions in the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have warned of flash strike if the state government failed to clear long-pending wage arrears and implement a revised pay scale. The decision followed a high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday.

Leaders of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), said the management and government representatives urged employees to “negotiate” on the timeline and financial burden. However, union leaders rejected this, stating as per the Industrial Disputes Act and long-standing practice, wage agreements are revised once every four years and cannot be diluted.

“The delay in paying arrears from January 1, 2020, is entirely due to the management, not the employees. There is no scope for negotiation,” said DA Vijay Bhaskar, the general secretary of the KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation.

Bhaskar said the total arrears liability is estimated at Rs 1,800 crore. The chief minister has assured a payment of Rs 800 crore, but the unions are demanding full settlement of dues. He said the government allocates nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore annually towards salaries, while their demand is comparatively modest.