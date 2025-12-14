Leadership row: North Karnataka development raises heat in winter session

Before heading to the border district to attend the winter session, many in the party hoped that the breakfast meetings would keep the contentious issue at bay at least for now, although it is bound to resurface after the 10-day session ends on December 19.

While Yathindra’s statements are seen as off-the-cuff remarks, they are also viewed as a sign of uneasiness in the CM’s camp and an attempt to provoke the DyCM into a sparring match. If the situation becomes muddy, it may go against Shivakumar as the high command would not be in a position to make any major changes under such a situation. However, the state Congress chief, who is banking heavily on the party high command to make him the CM, appears to be playing his cards cautiously.

Those privy to the developments in the party feel that the balance of power is slowly tilting in favour of Shivakumar. The high command’s silence seems to be an indication of its strategy for Karnataka. If the central leadership was clear on Siddaramaiah’s continuation for a full five-year tenure, it would have by now put the issue to rest, instead of letting the government – which enjoys a solid majority in the assembly – face discomfiture on a daily basis.

But having a strategy and executing it are entirely two different things. For now, the high command seems to be caught in that bind, even as public exchanges in Congress provide ammunition to opposition BJP and JDS.

As expected, the opposition is driving home a point that the leadership tussle is no longer Congress’ internal issue and it’s impacting governance. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka tore into the Congress government’s poor handling of North Karnataka issues, citing the leadership tussle.

The Siddaramaiah government came under fire from the lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. In fact, the harshest criticism was from the Congress MLAs from Kittur Karnataka and Kalyan Karnataka regions. Congress MLA Raju Kage, who had earlier written to the President, Prime Minister, and Chief Minister, demanding separate statehood for the North Karnataka region, reiterated his demand on the floor of the Assembly.