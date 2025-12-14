Want your name on Ayush hospital? Donate land

BENGALURU: If you want your name or that of your loved ones on government buildings, all you have to do is to donate land to construct and run Ayush clinics and hospitals, states a government order.
The Health and Family Welfare Department, in its order, reasoned that post-Covid, more people are adopting Ayush medicine, but due to lack of funds and land availability, the department is unable to provide infrastructure.
Karnataka has 153 taluk and district Ayush hospitals and 625 dispensaries, of which 376 were upgraded to Ayush Mandirs (clinics) recently. “Post-Covid, with more awareness, people started visiting our centres. We are focusing on improving infrastructure. We have issues with land availability and funds. We cannot afford to buy land,’’ department sources said.
People are increasingly depending on Ayurveda Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy (Ayush) to treat lifestyle ailments and other disorders, they added.
In the government order (GO), available with TNSE, the department undersecretary has stressed on naming Ayush clinics and hospitals after the donor or names suggested by the donor.
It states that if a donor gives 10,000 sqft of space for an Ayush clinic at the panchayat level, or two acres of land for an Ayush hospital at the taluk level or four acres at the district level, the government will name the building after the donor. It’s a one-time donation, and the land will not be returned, reads the GO.
Donors have to donate half the value of the building in rural areas or one-fourth of the building value in urban areas for their names to appear on the clinics.
The department has other offers too. If the donor gives the construction cost of an entire ward or room, it will be named after him/her. If a person donates equipment, the donor’s name will be on the equipment. “If a donor gives Rs 1 lakh or more, the name suggested will be mentioned on the name board of the hospital and clinic,’’ it stated.The order said the department will verify the documents and if there are no legal complications, the building or asset will be named after the donor.