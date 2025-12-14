Want your name on Ayush hospital? Donate land

BENGALURU: If you want your name or that of your loved ones on government buildings, all you have to do is to donate land to construct and run Ayush clinics and hospitals, states a government order.

The Health and Family Welfare Department, in its order, reasoned that post-Covid, more people are adopting Ayush medicine, but due to lack of funds and land availability, the department is unable to provide infrastructure.

Karnataka has 153 taluk and district Ayush hospitals and 625 dispensaries, of which 376 were upgraded to Ayush Mandirs (clinics) recently. “Post-Covid, with more awareness, people started visiting our centres. We are focusing on improving infrastructure. We have issues with land availability and funds. We cannot afford to buy land,’’ department sources said.

People are increasingly depending on Ayurveda Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy (Ayush) to treat lifestyle ailments and other disorders, they added.

In the government order (GO), available with TNSE, the department undersecretary has stressed on naming Ayush clinics and hospitals after the donor or names suggested by the donor.