A party loyalist with Human-first approach

DAVANAGERE: As an educationalist and humanitarian, Shamanur Shivashankrappa worked for the welfare of students. One incident that drew attention took place in 1986, when the Davanagere PG Centre of the University of Mysore was shifted to Mysore by then Vice-Chancellor Dr YP Rudrappa.

Shivashankarappa, who got angry over the issue, took the stake holders from Davangere and launched a big agitation. He held a Bangalore Chalo movement and met the then chief minister Ramakrishna Hegde during the legislative session in the Vidhana Soudha and apprised him of the issue. Thus the PG Centre remained at Davanagere, which subsequently became the PG Centre of Kuvempu University and is now under Davanagere University.

D Basavaraj, an ardent supporter of Shivashankarappa, said, “Even though Hegde invited Shivashankarappa to Janatha Party, he kept his loyalty and did not desert Congress. Hegde also lauded the motto of the delegation, which came for such a small matter, and told Shivashankarappa that if he agreed, he would be appointed the education minister, but the latter never budged.”