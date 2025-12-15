Belvai spider workshop enters fourth edition, documents over 150 spider species

MANGALURU: The Belvai Butterfly Park, through its Belvai Spider Workshop, has been making sustained efforts to study and document the arachnid diversity of the Western Ghats. This year marks the fourth edition of the workshop at the park. So far, with the participation of naturalists, researchers, students and wildlife enthusiasts, more than 150 species of spiders have been documented in Belvai and the adjoining forests.
Speaking to TNIE, Sammilan Shetty, Founder of Belvai Butterfly Park, said that spiders play vital ecological roles as natural pest controllers and reliable bio-indicators. “We hope this workshop serves as a model for grassroots biodiversity research and public engagement with science, strengthening efforts to understand and protect the biodiversity of Belvai and the adjoining forests in the foothills of the Western Ghats,” he said.
The first systematic survey, conducted during the inaugural edition of the Spider Workshop in 2022, recorded over 100 species, revealing impressive species richness across major spider families and laying the foundation for long-term monitoring. The checklist expanded significantly to 128 species during the second edition, with the addition of species such as Bristowia gandhii, Carrhotus sp. (new), Phlegra cf. prasanna, Arachnera, Chorizopes and several others across the families Salticidae, Araneidae and Thomisidae.
The 2024 edition documented over 128 iconic species, including Medmassa, Thwaitesia (mirror spider), Paraplectana rajashri, Pasilobus, Ariamnes, Hersilia, Loxosceles rufescens, and characteristic orb-weavers such as Cyrtarachne ixoides and Milonia, bringing the total to more than 150 species recorded over three years.
With the 2025 workshop, all findings from 2022 to 2024 will be consolidated into the Belvai and Adjoining Forests Comprehensive Spider Checklist, one of the most robust arachnid datasets generated through citizen science in the region. Over the years, the workshop has been guided by a dedicated group of spider enthusiasts and naturalists, including Dr Abhijith A.P.C., Prasanna Parab, Jithesh Pai, Prashanth Krishna M.C., Mohit Shenoy, Vipin Baliga and Afran Murathangadi. Their contributions, ranging from taxonomy sessions to field methodology, have shaped the workshop into an important learning platform for emerging naturalists.
Experts associated with the initiative emphasise that spiders play crucial ecological roles, making their documentation essential for conservation planning. Spiders consume an estimated 400–800 million tonnes of insects annually, positioning them among the Earth’s most effective natural regulators of insect populations. Their sensitivity to habitat change makes them reliable indicators of forest integrity and environmental quality.
With over 50,000 described species worldwide, spiders occupy nearly every terrestrial habitat and contribute significantly to ecosystem complexity through diverse hunting strategies and behaviours. Research has shown that spiders suppress crop pests and support ecological balance in agro-ecosystems, reducing reliance on chemical pesticides. Their varied behaviours—such as silk use, mimicry, maternal care and even sociality—also make spiders key subjects in evolutionary and behavioural studies.
The Belvai Spider Workshop will be held from December 26 to 28 at the Belvai Butterfly Park.