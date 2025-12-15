Belvai spider workshop enters fourth edition, documents over 150 spider species

MANGALURU: The Belvai Butterfly Park, through its Belvai Spider Workshop, has been making sustained efforts to study and document the arachnid diversity of the Western Ghats. This year marks the fourth edition of the workshop at the park. So far, with the participation of naturalists, researchers, students and wildlife enthusiasts, more than 150 species of spiders have been documented in Belvai and the adjoining forests.

Speaking to TNIE, Sammilan Shetty, Founder of Belvai Butterfly Park, said that spiders play vital ecological roles as natural pest controllers and reliable bio-indicators. “We hope this workshop serves as a model for grassroots biodiversity research and public engagement with science, strengthening efforts to understand and protect the biodiversity of Belvai and the adjoining forests in the foothills of the Western Ghats,” he said.

The first systematic survey, conducted during the inaugural edition of the Spider Workshop in 2022, recorded over 100 species, revealing impressive species richness across major spider families and laying the foundation for long-term monitoring. The checklist expanded significantly to 128 species during the second edition, with the addition of species such as Bristowia gandhii, Carrhotus sp. (new), Phlegra cf. prasanna, Arachnera, Chorizopes and several others across the families Salticidae, Araneidae and Thomisidae.