Coffee growers in Karnataka install own weather stations

BENGALURU: To save crops from changing weather conditions, coffee growers in the state are installing automated weather stations in their estates.

India Meteorological Department and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre are offering support to estate owners for this venture, apart from various research and educational institutions.

Officials in the Coffee Board said weather observatories are being set up in multiple locations. Some of them are obtaining permission and certification from the Board. These have been set up in 10 locations, including Coorg, Chikkamagalur and Hassan.

“There is a need for accurate weather information during blossoming, harvesting and when bean is being dried. There have been instances in the past where the bean and the flower have been damaged due to weather. The IMD observatories are located are far from the required locations and timely updates are not always available. Thus estate owners are setting up their own observatories,” the official said.

The Board is also working on installing weather observatories in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. “Setting up weather stations involves state-of-the-art technology. The aim is to stay updated with weather and climatic variations even sitting in distant locations,” the official added.