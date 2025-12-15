Explainer | The ABC of stray dogs

This is where the GBA’s stance on the matter becomes peculiar. Special commissioner Vikas Suralkar Kishor, in a conversation with activists from the city, revealed the plan for “temporary shelters” where stray dogs that have been rounded up will be shifted. Despite appearances of novelty, these are nothing but animal birth control (ABC) centres across Bengaluru being repurposed to fit the bill, while new shelters are promised to be built. Beyond this vagary of assurance, lies no clarity as to when or where these temporary shelters will be built at all, let alone permanent shelters or pounds. Dr. Akshay Prakash, who runs an ABC centre by the name of Sarvodaya Sevabhavi Samstha, was approached by the Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) to not only let the latter use the centre as a temporary shelter, but also help in catching dogs and moving them to the shelter, a responsibility that falls completely and unarguably under the GBA. “You are here by ordered to catch & House the Institutional Dogs as mentioned in the directions of the Honourable Supreme Court in the limits of BSCC in ABC Center allotted to you till a suitable shelter is arranged (sic),” read the official communication dated December 4. Dr. Prakash refused, citing the already overexerted situation at his centre, a fate that is shared by most in the city.

According to Kishor, the GBA has delegated the responsibility of keeping count of the number of dogs at institutional places to the institutions themselves. He also verbally expresses disdain towards the prospect of following the chronology of steps put forward by the Supreme Court (removal of dogs must be preceded by proper identification and fencing of all the concerned institutions) insisting that a lot of the responsibilities at hand like institutions submitting the counts of dogs on their premises, picking up dogs, scouting possible places for permanent shelters, appointing nodal officers, using ABC centres as temporary shelters, and more, could be done simultaneously. The result is a situation where no one knows the current number of dogs that stand to be removed, there is no clarity on where the permanent shelters are going to be, dogs are being picked up with nowhere to go (acknowledging the lack of space at ABC centres in South Bengaluru, Kishor says that centres in the North do have some capacity), and the institutions are not being fenced properly. City-based lawyer Alwyn Sebastian, who is one of the activists working and observing on the ground, mentions that the dog removal squads operating have no nodal officers who would otherwise be in charge of ensuring smooth operations and keeping an account of the number of dogs being picked up from a given institution. This essentially means, if the premises of an institution were to have 20 dogs for instance, and if only four to five of them could be picked, there would be nothing and no one to stop the handlers from picking 15 other dogs from random places to fill the mandate: a scenario that Sebastian and his fellow activists have been alleging to have been happening. Hypothetically then, if one were to confine these dogs from different places to an already claustrophobic ABC centre, it would be a fertile hotbed for not just cross-contamination, but also an all out pandemonium involving conflict between the animals, who belong to an extremely territorial species.