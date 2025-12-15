JDS MLAs miss Kumaranna to ‘guide’ them in winter session

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: It is over a week since the winter session of the legislature commenced in Belagavi, and the focus has been on North Karnataka. But JDS has not been able to take advantage of this, and leaders privately confessed that they miss Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy in the House.

They said “Kumaranna” may be just a phone call away, but party legislators grinding through the session feel that his absence is too big to fill. Now, his flock — including five wide-eyed first-time MLAs — is yearning for his on-the-spot wisdom.

“You may not see Kumaranna in the House, but he is guiding us even on the smallest of issues,” one legislator said, admitting that they all miss his presence on the floor, like a security blanket.

But in the present session, their inability to take advantage of taking up North Karnataka issues is showing.

“To counter such North Karnataka disconnect, Kumaraswamy not in the not too distant past had changed his residence to Hubballi for some time,” the legislator said.

JDS MLC Sharavana echoed the party blues, “As a party, we miss his guiding presence. But he’s got his ministerial duties. We call and we get wisdom over the phone. But when he’s tied up in sessions or meetings, no one fills that void. Kumaranna is Kumaranna. We keep in touch with him every day though.”