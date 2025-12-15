Nearly 700 kilometres of rivers in Karnataka polluted

SHIVAMOGGA: A total of 693.75 km stretch of rivers across the state are polluted and water is being supplied to cities and towns from these polluted rivers.

Untreated water discharged from households in urban and rural areas is flowing into rivers, significantly degrading the quality of water. Arkavati, Lakshana Teertha, Tungabhadra, Bhadra, Tunga, Cauvery, Kabini, Kagina, Krishna, Shimsha, Bheema and Netravati are the polluted rivers and so far, 112 polluted drainages along these rivers have been identified.

Replying to an unstarred question from Thirthahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra in the Legislative Assembly during the winter session of the Legislature in Belagavi, Forest, Environment and Biodiversity Minister Eshwar Khandre said rivers are classified into five categories, P1 to P5, based on Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels, with P1 being the most polluted.

Rivers with BOD levels above 30 mg per litre fall under the P1 category. Arkavati has been classified as P1, while no rivers fall under P2 and P3 categories. Tungabhadra, Bhadra and Shimsha are under P4, while eight other polluted rivers are classified under P5.

Khandre said domestic wastewater from municipalities, towns and villages along riverbeds is being discharged into at least 17 rivers, identified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).