Shamanur era ends, Khandre takes over as Mahasabha president

BENGALURU: The passing of veteran legislator and community patriarch Shamanur Shivashankarappa at the age of 94 on Sunday evening, has not merely marked a personal loss for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, but has brought to a close a defining chapter in one of Karnataka’s most influential socio-political organisations.

With Shivashankarappa’s demise, the All India Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha has undergone a swift leadership transition.

Senior Congress leader and Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has taken over as the new national president, succeeding the longest-serving and most powerful head the Mahasabha has known.

Khandre’s elevation marks continuity. Having earlier served as the Mahasabha’s secretary general and senior vice-president, he is embedded in the organisation’s ideological framework, particularly in shaping community unity and the long-standing demand for separate religious recognition for Veerashaivas.

His late father and former minister Bheemanna Khandre was past president. Retired DGP Shankar Bidari will continue as the state president, ensuring organisational stability during the transition.