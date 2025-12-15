Victim approaches Karnataka HC against Murugha Mutt seer

CHITRADURGA: The victim in the alleged POCSO case against Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga has approached the Karnataka High Court.

The victim, through her advocate Srinivas DC, has filed a criminal appeal (CRL A 2498/2025) against the judgment delivered by the Second Additional District Judge Channabasappa Hadapad on November 26.

The victim has filed the appeal against the state represented by the police, Murugha Sharanaru, hostel warden Rashmi and Mutt’s former secretary Paramashivayya.

The lower court had ruled that there was no evidence of sexual assault in the medical report and that pieces of evidence given by the victims before doctors and the magistrate are contradictory. The court had also found that there was a property dispute between Swamy Sharanaru and one Basavarajan for the last 15 years, which weakened the case.

The court said the case registered against the seer was a conspiracy. “The statements given by the victims do not match each other. Though former MLA and manager of the mutt SK Basavarajan has stated that he has given evidence and photos to the SP regarding the incident, the same has not been brought before the court during the trial,” the judgment read.