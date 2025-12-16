At 13.30C, Bengaluru sees lowest min temp in eight years

BENGALURU: It is not just the dip in night temperatures that is making people feel the chill, but the drop in day temperatures too.
As per data available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru recorded the minimum temperature of 13.3 degrees Celsius on December 13, 2025. This is the lowest minimum the city has recorded in the last eight years.
The lowest minimum ever recorded in December was 8.9 degrees Celsius on December 29, 1883. A minimum of 12 degrees Celsius was reported on December 11, 2016 and 12.8 degrees Celsius on December 24, 2011. On December 16, 2013, the city recorded the minimum at 13.6 degrees Celsius and on December 18, 2018, 13.7 degrees Celsius.
IMD officials said day temperatures in Bengaluru and other parts of south-interior Karnataka will dip further in the coming days. They also forecast light drizzle in some parts of the region over the next few days.
City likely to see prolonged dry winter spell this time
“There will be a slight rise in night time temperatures from Monday, December 15, 2025, because of the prevailing south easterly winds. These winds will lead to the formation of a thin cloud cover and layer of water vapour over the atmosphere. The moisture level in the atmosphere will increase, leading to a dip in the day temperatures and a slight rise in the night temperatures from the prevailing 14 degrees Celsius,” IMD senior scientist CS Patil told TNIE.
After the present wind pattern subsides, northern and north easterly winds will prevail and lead to a further dip in night time temperatures. The officials said they are expecting a prolonged dry winter spell this season, compared to previous years.