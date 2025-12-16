At 13.30C, Bengaluru sees lowest min temp in eight years

BENGALURU: It is not just the dip in night temperatures that is making people feel the chill, but the drop in day temperatures too.

As per data available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru recorded the minimum temperature of 13.3 degrees Celsius on December 13, 2025. This is the lowest minimum the city has recorded in the last eight years.

The lowest minimum ever recorded in December was 8.9 degrees Celsius on December 29, 1883. A minimum of 12 degrees Celsius was reported on December 11, 2016 and 12.8 degrees Celsius on December 24, 2011. On December 16, 2013, the city recorded the minimum at 13.6 degrees Celsius and on December 18, 2018, 13.7 degrees Celsius.