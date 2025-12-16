Both Houses pay tribute; Karnataka CM says state lost people’s leader

BELAGAVI: Both Houses of the legislature on Monday paid tributes to veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Speaking in support of the condolence resolution passed in the Assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the social, economic, and educational development of Davanagere district was largely shaped by Shivashankarappa’s contributions.

Recalling the Davanagere South MLA’s long and impactful public life, the CM recalled the former’s political career.

Siddaramaiah also fondly recalled staying at Shivashankarappa’s guesthouse during his visits to Davanagere and sharing meals at his residence, as well as celebrating his own 75th birthday in Davanagere.

Recalling his hospital visit 15 days ago, Siddaramaiah said Shivashankarappa was unable to speak at the time. “With his passing, the state has lost a people’s leader,” the chief minister said.

LoP R Ashoka said that Shivashankarappa was a strong person. “He was working actively like a young man and used to say that he would contest the next elections. As he said, he served as an MLA till his last breath. When it comes to the issue of Veerashaiva-Lingayats, he never hesitated to take a bold decision and said that both Veerashaiva and Lingayat are the same communities,” Ashoka said.

Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and senior MLAs Suresh Kumar, Balakrishna, Shivalingegouda, UB Banakar, CC Patil, Appaji Nadagouda, Dr Kunigal Rangnath, Siddu Savadi, GT Patil, Cement Raju, Araga Dnanendra, and M Shrinivas paid their tributes.

The Council also paid tribute to Shivashankarappa. MLCs, cutting across party lines, described the Congress veteran as a man who lived a dignified and respectful life with a great concern for people.