Extend session: Ashoka to Speaker

BELAGAVI: The Leader of Opposition in Assembly and senior BJP leader R Ashoka has urged Speaker UT Khader to extend the ongoing winter session of the legislature by a week. In his letter to Khader, Ashoka said that the ongoing 10-day winter session has been truncated to eight days. Ashoka said this isn’t sufficient to discuss the problems of the state, which are “plentiful.”

“It was decided that the winter session will be held from December 8 to December—a period of 10 days. However, it has been reduced to just eight days. We need to discuss the problems in an elaborate manner. Therefore, I request you to extend the Assembly session by a week so that we can find solutions to various problems,” Ashoka stated in the letter to Khader.

Later, speaking to reporters, Ashoka said, “I have written to the Speaker. I believe that it will be considered. We need to deliberate on many matters.”

The winter session has been adjourned so far on two occasions—after offering condolences to various personalities on Day 1 and again on Monday following the death of senior Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.