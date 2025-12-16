Fog effect: MLAs, ministers spent five hours in aircraft in Delhi airport

Saleem Ahmed told The New Indian Express they had left their rooms at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi by 3.30am. “We had boarded the aircraft which was to take off at 5.50am, and the door was closed. Then there was an announcement that it would be delayed by one hour.

Since there was heavy fog, all flights were stranded. By the time the fog cleared and our flight could move, it was 10.15am, and we reached Belagavi at 12.30pm. We couldn’t attend the session when the Houses paid tributes to Shamanur Shivashankarappa,’’ he said. After landing at Belgavi, they reached Davanagere by road.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had returned to Bengaluru on Sunday night. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who took a special flight from Delhi at 11am, landed at HAL Airport in Bengaluru at 1.30pm, and took a helicopter to Davanagere to attend the funeral.