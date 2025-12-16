Hike in rewards, allowance for KSRTC bus drivers

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has revised the cash rewards and monthly allowances granted to drivers who maintain accident-free and offence-free service records.

According to a circular issued by the corporation on Monday, drivers who receive the chief minister’s gold and silver medals will now be entitled to substantially higher incentives.

Under the revised scheme, gold medal recipients will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000, up from Rs 5,000, while their monthly allowance has been doubled from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Similarly, drivers awarded the silver medal will receive Rs 5,000 as cash reward instead of Rs 2,500, and monthly allowance of Rs 500 from Rs 250.

The enhanced cash rewards will apply to drivers receiving medals from January 1. The revised monthly allowance will be extended to existing beneficiaries from January.