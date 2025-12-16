Karnataka

Khandre seeks white paper on crop insurance scheme

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar KhandreFile Photo | Express
BENGALURU: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has urged the Union government to release a white paper on Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana [PMFBY], a crop insurance scheme.

Terming the scheme a BJP-sponsored ‘golmal,’ the minister said the Centre should release details on premium paid by farmers and the state government, and the compensation amount released to farmers.

If the Centre releases a white paper, it would become clear on how the scheme is helping insurance companies, the minister said, responding to former Union Minister and BJP leader Bhagwanth Khuba’s criticism.

Khandre said that since the scheme was implemented in the country, it has only helped insurance companies and not farmers. The minister said people of the state know the truth about the scheme and will not trust what the BJP leader is saying about it.

He accused the former Union Minister of not helping people during the Covid19 pandemic and now issuing statements when he has no work to do.

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre
Union Minister and BJP leader Bhagwanth Khuba

