Leadership talk in delhi likely after session

BENGALURU: The Congress’ ‘Vote Chori’ rally in Delhi on Sunday saw impressive participation by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, which could be a prelude to crucial leadership change talks. Sources say talks between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, in the presence of the high command, are likely to be scheduled on December 20 or 21.

The central leaders, though, are adopting a tactful approach, and are likely to play facilitators for smooth transition of power, if at all, as imposition of its decision would backfire, say sources. LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Sonia Gandhi desisted meeting the two Karnataka leaders, who tried in vain for an audience.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal had sought some time, but Sonia refused, saying the high command was only a witness and not party to the reported power-sharing pact between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023, after the party came to power. In all probability, the top brass will allow the duo to take a call in its presence. It had suggested that they meet and break the ice, which had led to two breakfast meetings.

It was the luncheon hosted by the high command where Sonia, Rahul, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and others were present, which gave a hint of what could follow. While Siddaramaiah skipped the lunch, Shivakumar made an appearance, though it was limited to an exchange of pleasantries.