Trying to flee cops, woman falls from 4th floor of hotel

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old woman, who was allegedly drunk at a party in a hotel, was critically injured after she accidentally fell from the fourth floor of the hotel while trying to slither down by holding on to the sewage pipe after the police arrived at the scene. The police was at the spot after a neighbour complained about noise and disturbance from the hotel room.

The incident occurred at the hotel situated at AECS Layout under the HAL police station limits in the early hours of Sunday.

The woman, Vaishnavi (21), works at a private firm and was staying at a PG accommodation in Kundalahalli. She and her seven friends, including three women, had organised themselves a party at the hotel.

They had booked three rooms on the fourth floor of the hotel late at night. Around 3 am on Sunday, all eight were partying in the same room and it continued till 5.30 am. The neighbour complained to the police control room about loud music and noise, following which the Hoysala patrolling police rushed to the hotel and conducted an inspection.

The police said the group was playing loud music, singing songs and was under the influence of alcohol. The police recorded videos on their tablets, questioned the group, and scolded them for disturbing residents late at night. They asked the group to produce their Aadhaar cards.

As two of the men accompanied the police personnel to the hotel reception, Vaishnavi reportedly went to the balcony of the room and tried to climb down holding on to the sewage pipe. She lost her balance and fell from the fourth floor onto the compound grill, sustaining serious injuries.