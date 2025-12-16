Vulture population up, but breeding centre yet to start operations in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Though there is a rise in vulture population across India, a breeding and rescue centre to conserve the birds is yet to start operations in Karnataka. To ascertain their natural population and breeding and roosting centres, a detailed all-India vulture estimation exercise will be conducted in 2026.

In Karnataka, experts and forest department officials have noted a rise in vulture numbers, particularly in Ramadevarabetta Vulture Sanctuary—India’s first vulture sanctuary, declared in 2012—located in Ramanagara.

“We have identified three Long-Billed Vultures (LBVs) roosting in the hillocks. Also, we have been sighting hatchlings for the last three years. But they are not roosting here. We are yet to record whether they return to the hills as adults or not. Reports of vulture sightings, including LBV, are also now reported from Savanadurga and Acchalu Hills in Kanakapura,” said Deputy Conservator of Forests, Ramanagara Division, M Ramahrishnappa.

Conservationists are putting efforts into protecting LBVs from the brink of extinction. Foresters and experts have also documented four Egyptian Vultures (EV) and White-Backed Vultures (WBV), along with the sighting of four migratory Himalayan Griffon and Eurasian Vultures in the last three years in Ramanagara.

“The government is not serious in starting the Vulture Breeding and Rescue Centre in Bannerghatta National Park. It was a 2020 budget announcement, and Rs 2 crore was set aside. The location was also shifted from Ramanagara to Bannerghatta for political reasons. Construction is complete, but operations are yet to start.

Supreme Court approval is pending, as the centre has been established in a national park without prior permissions, altering the natural terrain,” a senior forest official said on condition of anonymity.