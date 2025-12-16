‘Will seek time to respond to Delhi cops’ notice’

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that he will seek time to respond to the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing’s (EOW) notice in the National Herald case.

Before leaving for Bengaluru, he told reporters in New Delhi that he will also seek a copy of the FIR filed against him. The Delhi Police had asked Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh, former Bengaluru Rural MP, to respond to the notice by December 19 with regard to their donation of Rs 25 lakh each to the Young Indian Trust that runs National Herald.

“I wanted to respond to the notice on Monday. But could not because of Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s death. Moreover, the session is on in Karnataka and I will not be able to respond to them till it ends.