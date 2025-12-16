‘Will seek time to respond to Delhi cops’ notice’
BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that he will seek time to respond to the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing’s (EOW) notice in the National Herald case.
Before leaving for Bengaluru, he told reporters in New Delhi that he will also seek a copy of the FIR filed against him. The Delhi Police had asked Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh, former Bengaluru Rural MP, to respond to the notice by December 19 with regard to their donation of Rs 25 lakh each to the Young Indian Trust that runs National Herald.
“I wanted to respond to the notice on Monday. But could not because of Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s death. Moreover, the session is on in Karnataka and I will not be able to respond to them till it ends.
I will release a copy of my reply to the notice to the media. They have not sent the FIR copy along with the notice. I will request them to send the FIR copy as I have to go through it,” he said.
Shivakumar said that he and Suresh had already replied to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with regard to their donation.
On his meeting with All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shivakumar said, “Whenever I come to Delhi, I meet my party leaders. I met Surjewala, Mallikarjun Kharge Saheb and Venugopal. I had lunch with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi at Indira Bhavan on Sunday.”
Asked if he would meet Rahul and Sonia again after the session, Shivakumar said there will be discussions with them over party affairs.