Bengaluru gets first Gen Z post office at Acharya Institute

BENGALURU: In an era of emails, WhatsApp and SMS, India Post has decided to woo college students with its ‘Gen Z’ post offices in the city. To begin with, these post offices are coming up at the Acharya Institute of Technology, GITAM University and National Law School of India University.

Speaking to the TNIE, Harsha MR, Assistant Superintendent, Bengaluru West Division Post Office, said, “The first Gen Z post office at the Acharya Institute of Technology college campus will be inaugurated on Wednesday in the city. It is officially called, ‘Gen Z Post Office, Achit Nagar, Bengaluru with a pincode- 560107.’ It has been designed creatively and painted by students of the institute with various graffiti. This initiative is to bring postal services closer to students, researchers and the campus community.”

He added, “In Gen Z post office, we have introduced two categories--in one category, students can come and work with our staff and get good experience, know more about the schemes and services available under India Post. In another category, they can work with us part time and they will be provided with incentives but it is still in the pipeline and yet to be implemented.