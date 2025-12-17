Chaos in Karnataka Legislative Council over loudspeakers for azaan

BELAGAVI/SHIVAMOGGA: The Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday witnessed chaotic scenes over the use of loudspeakers for azaan (the call to prayer in mosques) and sought its ban, saying it caused noise pollution.

Raising the issue in the Question Hour, BJP MLC DS Arun challenged the government to ban the use of loudspeakers for azaan. Arun alleged that the State Government was showing double standards while implementing law and order in the state.

“It is regulating DJ sound systems during Ganesha immersion procession while it is permitting loudspeakers for azaan in mosques,” he said, adding that law must be applicable to all equally.

He alleged that many loudspeakers used for azaan in many mosques are exceeding the prescribed decibels limit as per noise pollution rules.

“As per Supreme Court orders, loudspeakerss are permitted from 6 am to 10 pm, yet the rules have not been followed seriously,” he said.

In his reply, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that noise pollution also happens during marriages, Deepavali, and other festivals. This led to commotion in the Council after BJP members stood up and entered into a heated argument with Khandre.

Deepavali and events like marriages are not regular affairs, stated the BJP members. There were allegations and counter-allegations from both sides.

The matter, however, came under control after Council Chairman Basavraj Horatti asked Khandre to reply to MLC Arun’s question.

Khandre then said that an officer has been appointed to look into the complaints of noise pollution as per the Supreme Court orders. A committee will be formed under the aegis of the local Deputy SP, which will measure the decibel levels, and action will be initiated against the noise polluters by writing to the jurisdictional police, the minister added.