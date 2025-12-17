Chinnaswamy to host IPL 2026 opener: KSCA president

MYSURU: In what could be good news for cricket fans, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is likely to host the opening match and ceremony of the IPL 2026 season.

Revealing this during his visit to Mysuru on Tuesday, newly elected Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Venkatesh Prasad said that oral consent had been received from the state government.

Prasad said the IPL opener is traditionally held at the home venue of the previous season’s champions. However, uncertainty had arisen following the stampede incident during the RCB victory celebration in July.

“After the new KSCA office-bearers assumed charge, discussions were initiated with the state government to address all safety and logistical concerns. A green signal has been given in this regard,” he said.

Prasad added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have given their nod.