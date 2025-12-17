CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar’s Delhi visit on Dec 24 reignites leadership change buzz

BENGALURU: The proposed visit of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to Delhi on December 24 has reignited speculation over a possible leadership change in the state, even as the party insists that there is no leadership issue.

The timing of the visit—coming days after the conclusion of the winter session of the Karnataka legislature on December 19—has added political significance. Congress sources say the high command had deliberately deferred discussions on the sensitive leadership issue until the session ended to avoid legislative disruption.

Since the Congress returned to power in Karnataka in 2023, the party has been dogged by talk of an informal power-sharing arrangement under which the chief ministership would rotate midway through the five-year term.

That midpoint was crossed in November 2025, prompting renewed demands from Shivakumar’s supporters. The Siddaramaiah camp, however, maintains that he will complete a full five-year term.

In recent months, the rivalry has played out through multiple Delhi visits by both leaders and their loyalists, carefully choreographed “unity” breakfast meetings, and competing public claims. Recently, Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain (Congress) went on record predicting that Shivakumar would become the CM on January 6, 2026—a statement swiftly played down by the party.