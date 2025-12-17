Coastal village in Mangaluru continues to maintain decades-long community-enforced ban on liquor sale

MANGALURU: Bengre, a narrow strip situated between the Arabian Sea and the Phalguni river in Mangaluru, has maintained a self-imposed, community-enforced ban on the sale of liquor for the last three decades.

Dhananjaya Puthran Bengre, former president of Bengre Mahajana Sabha and a senior member of the fishing community, told the TNIE that they took a pledge in 1994 against the sale of liquor in their village, and there were five government-run liquor and toddy shops which they managed to shut down.

The Mogaveera and Kharvi community women had initially approached the leaders of the fishing community in the coastal village complaining about increased domestic violence as men in their houses were heavily addicted to alcohol. The concerned women in the village had appealed to the leaders to at least ban the sale of liquor and end the menace of inebriation as many men of all ages were under the spell of alcoholism.

There are over 500 households in Thota Bengre alone. To convince the villagers to join the anti-liquor campaign, the Bengre Mahajana Sabha held a meeting of all those who were running liquor and toddy shops in the village and made them aware of the ill effects of the consumption of liquor.