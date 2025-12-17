Daycare chemotherapy centres to come up in all district hospitals in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: The State government has decided to set up daycare chemotherapy centres in all district hospitals, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanaprakash Patil informed the Council on Monday.

Replying to a question raised by MLC Kushalappa MP, Patil said the move aims to decentralise cancer treatment and ease the burden on Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru. To address this, the government, in collaboration with Kidwai Memorial Institute, has initiated steps to set up cancer centres in various districts.

The Peripheral Cancer Centre at Kalaburagi, established in 1990, is being upgraded, with administrative approval already granted and civil works currently in progress. Further, administrative sanction has been accorded to start regional cancer centres in Mysuru, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, and Belagavi.

Similar approvals have been given to establish regional cancer centres within the premises of the Super Speciality Hospital in Raichur and the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences. Patil said cancer treatment facilities are already functional at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Ballari Medical College and Research Centre, and Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi. Steps are also underway to commence cancer treatment services shortly at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences and the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences.