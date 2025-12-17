Dy CM Shivakumar to convene meeting to resolve delays in Jalahalli underpass project

BELAGAVI: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said a meeting with officials concerned would be convened shortly to resolve the issues delaying the commencement of the Jalahalli underpass project, a key infrastructure work on one of Bengaluru’s major entry highways.

Shivakumar, also Bengaluru in-charge Minister, was responding to Dasarahalli MLA Muniraj S during question hour in the Legislative Assembly as part of the ongoing winter session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here. The MLA wanted the government to pay compensation to the remaining land owners immediately.

The Jalahalli underpass project, estimated at Rs 57.22 crore, was awarded in 2021 to M/s PJB Engineers Pvt Ltd. For land acquisition, 48 property owners have been identified. Compensation amounting to Rs 85.70 crore has already been paid to 22 property owners, while acquisition proceedings for the remaining 26 properties are pending.

Shivakumar said discussions would be held with the remaining landowners.