Forest Minister Khandre warns officials aiding forest land grab

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Tuesday said that an FIR has been registered against a man who had submitted fake documents to take possession of 482 acres of BM Kaval forestland.

The accused, MB Nemanna Gowda alias MB Manmatha, tried to usurp 532 acres of forest and government lands. Before this, he tried to grab 512.26 acres of forest and government lands by submitting fake documents. A case was filed by local forest officials and the tahsildar with Mudigere police in November. The police have launched an investigation after taking the accused into custody, Khandre said.

“It is learnt that some forest officials and lawyers are helping people to grab government and forest lands. A letter has been sent to the chief minister seeking an investigation by CID or a special investigation team into such cases,” he said and warned of stern action against errant officials.

On criticism by conservationists and opposition parties over withdrawal of the ‘biodiversity hotspot’ tag issued to 8.61 acres of land near the Cantonment Railway Station (CRS) in Bengaluru, Khandre said the government took the decision not because of any pressure.