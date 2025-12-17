GBA chief orders survey on road project in Bellandur Lake buffer zone to ease traffic congestion

BENGALURU: GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday directed officials to conduct a detailed survey and submit a report on the construction of a road within the Bellandur Lake buffer zone.

While inspecting various locations within Bengaluru East and South City Corporation limits on Tuesday, he stated that constructing this road will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the area. He instructed officials to examine the land parcels falling within the buffer zone and assess the feasibility of constructing the road with a comprehensive survey, followed by submission of a detailed report.

“To mitigate traffic congestion along the Bellandur Lake bund road, a road of approximately 1 km length and 24 metre width is being developed, incorporating provisions for public movement and recreational use. Once completed, it is expected to substantially reduce traffic congestion in the area,” Rao said.

He said that as an alternative to Wind Tunnel Road, steps have already been initiated for the construction of a 1.4 km-long buffer road. “The land identified for this project belongs to HAL, and HAL authorities have given consent for the construction of the road. Tenders have been invited, and a proposal is being submitted for government approval. Officials were instructed to commence the work at the earliest,” he said.