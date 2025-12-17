Heart patient dies on road in Bengaluru after hospital allegedly denies ambulance, pleas for help ignored

She alleged that despite the seriousness of the condition reflected in the ECG report, the hospital neither administered any medication nor provided ambulance support. “We requested for an ambulance, but they refused.

Out of fear and panic, we decided to head to Jayadeva Hospital on the two-wheeler,” she said. While on the way, Venkataramanan complained of severe chest pain and collapsed on the road even as he was riding the vehicle. Roopa fell along with him and sustained minor facial injuries.

“I cried and pleaded with every passerby, two-wheelers, cars and other vehicles for help,” she said, breaking down. “For nearly 10 minutes, no one stopped. If even one person had helped us, my husband might have been alive today.”

Eventually, her sister-in-law arrived at the spot and managed to request a cab driver, who took them to a nearby private hospital. But it was too late by then, and doctors declared Venkataramanan brought dead.

Venkataramanan’s younger sister, Subhashree, who appealed to the public to show humanity, said, “My brother always helped others, but when he needed help, no one came forward. For the sake of humanity, please help people in distress on the road. Helping each other strengthens humanity.”

Amidst all the grieving, the family donated Venkataramanan’s eyes, though they could not proceed with organ donation as valuable time had been lost. “He had no bad habits and no major health issues except gastric problems,” his wife said.