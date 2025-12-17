Karnataka assembly clears 12 bills in rapid mode, no discussion

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed 12 key bills in rapid mode, aimed at reforms in urban governance, temple administration, land records, labour welfare, rental laws, renaming university and regional development.

Together, the bills were passed unanimously within an hour, without much discussion and no objections from the opposition in the House.

Greater Bengaluru Governance (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025: The Bill amends the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, to strengthen metropolitan administration. It expands the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) by including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, chief secretary and senior officials as ex-officio members. It mandates time-bound delimitation of wards in newly added areas, provides for nominated councillors until elections are held, and clarifies election timelines after territorial expansion. It’s objective is to improve coordination, representation and smooth governance in the expanded Bengaluru region p

Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025: The Bill empowers Kodagu district tahasildars to correct inconsistencies in land records, including RTC entries, following due process, with provisions for appeal. The objective of the bill is to rectify long-standing anomalies and ensure legality and standardisation of land records in Kodagu district

Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025: Coverage under the Act is expanded by lowering the employee threshold from 50 to 10 workers. It also enables digital payments such as UPI, NEFT and RTGS for contributions. It will extend welfare benefits and modernise payment systems

Karnataka State Universities (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025: The legislation officially renames Rani Chennamma University of Belagavi as Kittur Rani Chennamma University. The bills aims to restore historical and regional identity.

Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Area Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Chandragutti Sri Renukamba Area Development Authority Bill, 2025

Chamundeshwari Area Development Authority and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Karnataka Rent (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Karnataka Cine and Cultural Workers Welfare (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Bayaluseeme Area Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Malenadu Area Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2025